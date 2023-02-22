Schools in Spain and the benefits of inclusive learning

By Laura Kemp • 22 February 2023 • 7:48
Image - ANDREY-SHA74/shutterstock
All students are different and therefore have different individual needs. It’s important to choose the right type of inclusive education for your students based on their individual requirements.
Full inclusion
The full inclusion model is centred around the idea that all students should be in the main classroom. This means that students with visible or hidden disabilities will always learn alongside their peers., Using this model, student progression needs to be monitored closely to ensure all students are learning at the correct rate.
Partial inclusion
This model is also built around all students learning and interacting in the same classroom. However, students that need help will have support tutors with them and will also spend time away from the main class to receive additional support from special education teachers.
Mainstreaming
Disabled children will begin their education journey in a self-contained classroom apart from the general classroom using the mainstreaming method.
If pupils perform well in their self-contained classroom, they can be integrated into the general classroom when they are ready. This strategy is less intimidating for certain children and allows them to gradually integrate into a fully inclusive classroom.
Inclusive learning is essential for everyone, it teaches inclusion, acceptance of those who are different to us, patience and helps to fight discrimination. All learners should have access to the same levels of education and the same opportunities should they so wish.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
