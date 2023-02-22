Schools in Spain and the benefits of inclusive learning

By Laura Kemp • 22 February 2023 • 7:48

Image - ANDREY-SHA74/shutterstock

A happy and healthy classroom is one that is fair and inclusive. Teachers strive to maintain optimal classroom environments, and one of the most effective methods to do so is to use inclusive education. An inclusive educational environment seeks to guarantee that all students are treated equally and have equal access to opportunities. Student diversity and originality should be promoted without discrimination in an inclusive educational environment, which will set young people up for adult and working life.

All students are different and therefore have different individual needs. It’s important to choose the right type of inclusive education for your students based on their individual requirements.

Full inclusion

The full inclusion model is centred around the idea that all students should be in the main classroom. This means that students with visible or hidden disabilities will always learn alongside their peers., Using this model, student progression needs to be monitored closely to ensure all students are learning at the correct rate.

Partial inclusion

This model is also built around all students learning and interacting in the same classroom. However, students that need help will have support tutors with them and will also spend time away from the main class to receive additional support from special education teachers.

Mainstreaming

Disabled children will begin their education journey in a self-contained classroom apart from the general classroom using the mainstreaming method.

If pupils perform well in their self-contained classroom, they can be integrated into the general classroom when they are ready. This strategy is less intimidating for certain children and allows them to gradually integrate into a fully inclusive classroom.

Inclusive learning is essential for everyone, it teaches inclusion, acceptance of those who are different to us, patience and helps to fight discrimination. All learners should have access to the same levels of education and the same opportunities should they so wish.

