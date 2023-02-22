Tapas with a twist: Fuengirola’s ‘Erotic Tapas Route’ returns this Friday with a range of dishes with a sensual or spicy aspect

By Betty Henderson • 22 February 2023 • 11:35

Past editions of Fuengirola’s ‘Erotic Tapas Trail’ have included delicious dishes with aphrodisiac ingredients such as strawberries. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola (via Facebook)

A POPULAR tapas trail initiative is returning to Fuengirola from Friday, February 24 until Sunday, March 12. The ‘Erotic Tapas Route’ is a culinary adventure offering guests original tapas dishes with a sensual or spicy twist.

This year’s event is the 13th edition of the initiative which has become hugely popular over the years. This year, a total of 48 restaurants and bars are set to participate by creating a tapas dish with a sensual or spicy aspect. Guests are invited to sample a dish with a drink for just €3.50 in each participating restaurant.

Participants will also have the chance to enter a prize draw by scanning QR codes in each restaurant. Guests must taste five different tapas along the tapas trail during the two weeks of the event for the opportunity to win exciting prizes including phones, tablets and TVs.

Local Councillor for Tourism, Rodrigo Romero, invited all local residents and visitors to get involved and try the delicious tapas saying, “I encourage everyone to get out and experience Fuengirola’s gastronomic scene which is varied, diverse and of excellent quality”.