Walking Dead actor passes away aged just 28

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 23:10

Hayden and Jansen Panettiere - Image Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

The Walking Dead actor Jansen Panettiere, who was also well known for his incredible colourful artwork, has died aged just 28.

The death of the actor was confirmed by his representative according to Sky News on Wednesday, February 22, however, they provided no further details.

The younger brother of Hayden Panettiere, Jansen is a former child actor who went on to appear in Even Stevens, The X’s, The Lost Medallion and The Martial Arts Kid. He was also known for his voice acting that saw him featured in Ice Age 2: The Meltdown as the Shovelmouth Boy and in Robots as Younger Rodney.

Valhalla Entertainment, producers of the Walking Dead paid tribute to the young actor saying: “You might remember Jansen as ‘Casper’ in ‘The Calm Before’ in Season 9 of #TheWalkingDead.

You might remember Jansen as "Casper" in "The Calm Before" in Season 9 of #TheWalkingDead. He will be deeply missed. The whole #TWDFamily is thinking about the Panettiere family right now. https://t.co/28VIBe0b6F — ValhallaEnt (@valhallapics) February 21, 2023

“He will be deeply missed. The whole #TWDFamily is thinking about the Panettiere family right now.”

Many others have taken to social media to pay tribute to the young Walking Dead actor, including Selma Blair who said:

“Fly with the angels.”

