23 February 2023

Image of Harvey Weinstein. Credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com

Judge Lisa B. Lench sentenced disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison for rape and other sex crimes.

A judge in Los Angeles sentenced the disgraced film director Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison today, Thursday, February 23. Standing trial in the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre courtroom, he was handed the prison term by Judge Lisa B. Lench for rape and other sex crimes.

This sentence is on top of the current 23 years that 70-year-old Weinstein is already serving. In March 2020, he was incarcerated after standing trial in a Manhattan courtroom. Today’s outcome saw Judge Lench pass sentences of eight years, six years, and 2 years for his three charges, all to run consecutively.

The highest-possible maximum term of 24 years had been requested by the LA District Attorney prior to today’s court hearing. It is unknown yet whether the former filmmaker’s sentence will run concurrently with his first term or if it will start when the Manhattan one ends.

This is due to an appeal that is ongoing against the New York sentence. Weinstein is already suffering from ill health and his East Coast sentence is not eligible for parole until 2039. At that point, he would be 89, so it looks pretty certain that he will end his days behind bars, as reported by deadline.com.

