By Matthew Roscoe • 24 February 2023 • 10:52

THREE major shows set to return to Saturday nights on BBC this year. Image: Michael715/Shutterstock.com

THE BBC announced on Friday, February 24, that three major shows are set to return to the channel on Saturday nights this year.

Three Saturday night family favourite shows will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this year, the TV company announced.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link will all return in 2023, the Kalpna Patel-Knight, BBC’s Head of Entertainment said.

Kalpna Patel-Knight added: “In Michael, Bradley and Romesh we have three funny titans of Saturday evening TV back on our screens with these fabulous formats from Hungry McBear, Thames and BBC Studios ensuring that both BBC One and BBC iPlayer remain as an undisputed entertainment destination for viewers all across the UK in 2023.”

A statement from the British Broadcasting Corporation noted: “Each series guarantees viewers lots of play along fun for the whole family to enjoy and will be bursting at the seams with a host of the nation’s favourite celebrity contestants taking part as they test themselves and provide plenty of laughs too in brand new episodes of all three shows.”

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

“Michael McIntyre’s smash-hit game show The Wheel will return and is guaranteed to be packed full of edge-of-the-seat jeopardy, hilarious laughs, huge stars and Michael’s colossal spinning Wheel. Can the contestants, guided by a brand new batch of celebrity experts, answer their way to a fortune?” the Beeb said.

Blankety Blank

“Blankety Blank will once again be hosted by the incomparable Bradley Walsh, who will guide a panel of celebrities and contestants over multiple rounds, as they compete to win a range of…unique prizes!

“Whilst viewers can prepare to meet some new celebrity faces, they can also look forward to once more hearing the signature theme tune, seeing the iconic Blankety chequebook and pen, and as always expect a lot of laughs for the whole family,” it said.

The Weakest Link

“The Weakest Link will be back with Romesh Ranganathan at the helm in TV’s favourite back-stabbing big money game show. Another all-star line-up of celebrity contestants will attempt to win up to £50,000 for charity by answering general knowledge questions before only two remain and play head-to-head to determine the winner.”

