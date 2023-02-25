By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 0:52
Manhunt for active shooter with Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania locked down
A police manhunt is currently underway for an active shooter in Easton, Pennsylvania, with Lafayette College locked down, as reported on the official Twitter profile of Lafayette College Public Safety.
Police units responded to reports of shots being fired near Pearl Street. The suspect escaped on foot and is being tracked by law enforcement officers along the Delaware River.
Update :: EPD tracking south along Delaware river. Reminder to shelter in place.
— LafCol Public Safety (@LafayetteDPS) February 24, 2023
update :: Suspect may be shirtless. EPD tracking.
— LafCol Public Safety (@LafayetteDPS) February 24, 2023
Campus Lockdown :: Reports of shots fired near Pearl Street in Easton. Suspect last seen red sweatshirt headed East along bushkill creek.
— LafCol Public Safety (@LafayetteDPS) February 24, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
