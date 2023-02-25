Manhunt for active shooter with Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania locked down

BREAKING: Premier League club appoint new manager until end of season Close
By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 0:52

Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, is currently locked down with a police manhunt launched for an active shooter.

 

A police manhunt is currently underway for an active shooter in Easton, Pennsylvania, with Lafayette College locked down, as reported on the official Twitter profile of Lafayette College Public Safety.

Police units responded to reports of shots being fired near Pearl Street. The suspect escaped on foot and is being tracked by law enforcement officers along the Delaware River.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

