Patient displaying symptoms of deadly Marburg virus isolated in Valencian Community

By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 0:02

Image of La Fe University hospital in Valencia. Credit: Google maps - Mariano Crespo

A patient displaying symptoms of the Marburg virus has been isolated in a hospital in the Valencian Community.

The Spanish Ministry of Health announced this Friday evening, February 24, that the safety protocol has been initiated in the Valencian Community. It has been activated because of a suspected case of a person suffering from the deadly Marburg virus.

They pointed out that the patient’s biological samples have been sent to the reference laboratory of the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid for possible confirmation of the case, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

A 34-year-old man was found to be displaying symptoms compatible with the disease. He apparently visited Equatorial Guinea during a period of time that could correspond to the incubation and development of the disease.

The patient has been transferred from a private hospital and subsequently admitted to the High-Level Isolation Unit of the La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital in Valencia. This should guarantee both his own personal safety as well as that of the health professionals who will be treating him.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Marburg virus is a disease with a case-fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent. This can be much lower with good patient care. Marburg virus disease was initially detected in 1967 after simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, and in Belgrade, Serbia.

Marburg and Ebola viruses are both members of the Filoviridae family (filovirus). Though caused by different viruses, the two diseases are clinically similar. Both diseases are rare and have the capacity to cause outbreaks with high fatality rates.

