Think-tank warns that Spain will be hard hit by climate change

By Linda Hall • 25 February 2023 • 16:36

EXTEMADURA: Rainfall has fallen by 35 per cent over the past 50 years Photo credit: CC/Sensa Senso

MADRID-BASED think-tank Instituto Elcano warned in its latest report that Spain is one of the EU countries most at risk from climate crisis.

Extremadura, one of the main producers of Iberico ham, depends on acorns to raise and feed the pigs that produce it, but rainfall there has dropped by around 35 per cent over the past 50 years.

Approximately 20 per cent of mainland Spain is already at risk of desertification due to climate change and overexploitation of water, particularly groundwater extraction. The Doñana National Park in Andalucia, home to one of Europe’s largest wetlands, is now under threat from intensive farming, Elcano pointed out.

Spain emits around 0.8 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gases and accounts for 9 per cent of the EU’s, making it the sixth-largest emitter.

Per capita carbon dioxide emissions peaked at 8.47 tons in 2005 but dropped to 4.92 tons by 2021, as climate change measures kicked in and the country has become more environmentally conscious.

Spain now has a Climate Change Law passed in 2021 which commits the country to cuttimg emissions by at least 23 per cent by 2030 when compared with 1990 levels.

This law requires companies, banks and other companies to present annual reports on exposure to climate risks and the measures they are introducing to contain them.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO) must also report every five years on risks, policies and measures.

Meanwhile, the Popular Party (PP) and far-Right Vox are contesting the prohibition of fossil-fuel production, and the nationwide creation of low emission zones in municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants has not been achieved on schedule.

