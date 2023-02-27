By Matthew Roscoe • 27 February 2023 • 15:32

'Holiday of a lifetime' details revealed for prize winners on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Image: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

BRITISH AIRWAYS have revealed more details for lucky winners of the ‘Place on the Plane’ competition on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

British Airways Holidays and Universal Orlando Resort have teamed up to offer the holiday of a lifetime to Orlando for the ‘Place on the Plane’ prize winners of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, BA said in a statement on Monday, February 27.

“The lucky prize winners will secure a seat on an exclusively chartered flight thanks to British Airways Holidays and will stay six nights at the surf-themed Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites in spacious two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six,” the airline said.

“Winners will also receive park-to-park access to all three Universal Orlando Resort theme parks; Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.”

It added: “In addition, prize winners will be invited to an exclusive winners’ event at Universal’s Volcano Bay and tickets to the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway, live from Universal’s Islands of Adventure on 8th April, meaning guests will be treated like true VIPs.”

Claire Bentley, British Airways Holidays Managing Director, said: “We are so excited to team up with ITV for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway with one of our key partners Universal Orlando Resort to offer a truly memorable experience.

“Orlando is one of the most magical places with something to offer everyone, so to mark this partnership and help families plan ahead, we have now put holidays to Orlando on sale for travel up to January 2025.

She added: “Thanks to our low deposit options, customers can secure their holiday from as little as £60 per person, paying in as many desired instalments up to seven weeks before departure.”

Alison Montague, Vice President & Managing Director, Sales and Marketing, Universal Parks & Resorts, EMEA, said: “Saturday Night Takeaway brings a fun-filled celebration across TV screens for seven weeks and we at Universal Orlando Resort are all about fun.

“We can’t wait to bring all our latest attractions, shows, characters and hotels to life for the viewing public… and in partnering with British Airways Holidays, we can offer those at home a chance to win a real money can’t buy ‘Place on the Plane’ for the trip of a lifetime, and secure their seats at the live finale in the heart of our incredible destination.

“Viewers will have to keep watching to find out more!”

