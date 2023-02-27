Djokovic reigns supreme as he snatches up 24 year record with 378 weeks spent as ATP’s World No. 1

By Betty Henderson • 27 February 2023 • 17:04

Djokovic took to Instagram to celebrate his impressive title with a sweet treat Photo credit: djokernole (via Instagram)

NOVAK Djokovic has done it again. The Serbian tennis superstar made history by breaking Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks spent as World No. 1 on Monday, February 27.

With 378 weeks under his belt, Djokovic has surpassed Graf’s previous record of 377 weeks, a milestone which has cemented his status as one of the greatest players of all time. Djokovic has snatched up the record, beating Steffi Graf’s achievement which had stood since 1999.

Djokovic’s ascension to the top of the ATP rankings was swift and sure, and he has been a fixture there for over a decade. In fact, he already held the record for most weeks as No. 1 on the ATP Tour, comfortably ahead of Roger Federer (310 weeks) and Pete Sampras (286 weeks).

The achievement is a significant one in Djokovic’s career, and it’s clear that he places a high importance on his time at the top. He has even adjusted his schedule in the past to focus on maintaining his position as world No. 1 and breaking Federer’s record.

Djokovic’s impressive feat is a testament to his unparalleled skill, determination, and consistency on the court. Since claiming the top spot for the first time in July 2011, he has managed to maintain his position at the summit of men’s tennis for over a decade.

The world tennis rankings are released each week by the ATP, with players aiming to amass weeks in the number one spot for a shot at the prestigious prize.