Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 28 February 2023 • 15:18

Axarquía NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from the Axarquía region. Photo credit: Rober Martinez / Wikimedia Commons

Andalucía Day

Towns across Axarquía came together on Tuesday, February 28 to celebrate their shared heritage on Día de Andalucía. Residents celebrated with community events to commemorate their history in the region and Andalucían culture while councils marked the day with traditional ceremonies.

Donation drive

Due to a high sales volume in recent weeks, the Lux Mundi charity shop has issued an appeal for local residents to donate to its Torre del Mar shop on Avenida Moscatel. Ladies clothing, and home and kitchenware items are in demand.

Coraxalia choir

A choir based in Axarquía is welcoming new members for the current season which lasts until June. Coraxalia choir has an international membership and boasts an interesting repertoire. Interested members can get in touch by email: [email protected]

Caterpillar caution

Animal experts have issued a warning to dog owners in Axarquía due to an increase of Processionary Caterpillars in the region. The caterpillars are usually found in pine areas and can cause health issues including severe allergic reactions to dogs.

Torrox Tornadoes

A walking football club in Torrox became the first in Andalucía to be recognised by the regional government as ‘a legitimate sport and club’. Torrox Tornadoes offer training and league matches for a team of mixed nationality players aged 50+.

Maths Olympics

A Torre del Mar school is gearing up to host a stage of the regional ‘Maths Olympics’ contest. The IES Joaquín Lobato will host the exciting academic event on Friday, March 17 before students go head-to-head again in finals in Almería.