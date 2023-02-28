Dog walking group brings hope and happiness to APAA Shelter dogs in Nerja

By Betty Henderson • 28 February 2023 • 9:43

Dogs from APAA Nerja get some much-needed exercise at a Sunday morning walks event, dog lovers also get to meet like-minded people. Photo credit: Ester Pulido (via Facebook)

EVERY Sunday at 9.45am, a group of dog lovers meets up in Nerja to take dogs from the APAA Animal Rescue Shelter out for a scenic walk around the town. The aim of the group is to provide exercise and socialisation for the dogs, as well as to give them a much-needed break from the shelter environment.

The group has been growing in popularity recently, with more and more people joining in each week. The walks usually last for a couple of hours, and most walkers take one dog for a half-hour walk before returning to the shelter to swap for another dog. The goal is to get all of the dogs out to enjoy some fresh air and exercise.

The group is organized by Sue Kiff, who can be contacted at: [email protected] with your phone number to be added to the WhatsApp walkers’ group. Alternatively, contact Ester Pulido via their Facebook blog: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1952528284959652 .

The walks are also an opportunity for walkers to get to know dogs up for adoption, like on Sunday, February 26, when one dog was officially adopted and four others went into foster homes.

The APAA shelter in Nerja is run by volunteers and relies on donations to care for the dogs. The shelter takes in abandoned, abused, and neglected dogs, providing them with veterinary care, food, and shelter until they can be rehomed.