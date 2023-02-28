BREAKING: Former English league footballer dies aged 44 following suspected heart attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 February 2023 • 12:07

BREAKING: Former English league footballer dies aged 44 following heart attack. Image: The Orient Hour/Facebook

A FORMER English league footballer has died at the age of 44 following a reported heart attack.

Former Leyton Orient footballer Sammy Winston, who played for multiple English football league clubs, died after suffering a heart attack aged 44, according to multiple reports.

The Orient Hour, a radio show dedicated to “talking about all things Leyton Orient”, reported the news on their Facebook page.

“Sadly can confirm that ex-Orient, Kingstonian and Sutton player Sammy Winston has passed away after suffering a heart attack, aged just 44. RIP,” the post read.

Winston came through the youth team at Premier League side Tottenham, helping them to the FA Youth Cup final, before joining the O’s in 1996.

The Islington-born forward was signed by then-manager Pat Holland from Norwich City, where he had been a regular in the youth and reserve sides.

He played for multiple English non-league sides after playing 11 times in the league for Leyton Orient.

Most notably he played for Yeovil Town and Sutton United, Boreham Wood and Leyton.

He finished playing in 2009 after a spell at Enfield Town and later worked with the Fire Brigade.

EFL League Two side Leyton Orient paid tribute to their former player.

“The Club is saddened to learn the news of the passing of former player Sammy Winston, aged 44,” the club said.

“Everyone at Orient sends their deepest condolences to Sammy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

The news comes months after British non-league footballer Thomas ‘Tom’ Rankin died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ aged 26.

