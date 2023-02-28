Feast Your Senses: Rincón de La Victoria’s ‘Ruta de la Cuchara’ returns with 34 participating restaurants

By Betty Henderson • 28 February 2023 • 13:14

Previous editions of the ‘Ruta de la Cuchara’ food fair have been hugely popular drawing in foodies from across Axarquía. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de La Victoria (via Facebook)

RINCÓN de La Victoria is preparing to host a special culinary trail, showcasing the town’s unique cuisine. The ‘Ruta de la Cuchara’ is back and better than ever with 34 participating restaurants from Friday, March 3 until Saturday, March 11.

The ‘Ruta de la Cuchara’ offers locals and visitors an opportunity to indulge in a range of delectable dishes that can be eaten with a spoon at affordable prices. For just €3, guests can order from a wide selection of dishes ranging from traditional Malaga cuisine to fusion and international options along with a drink.

This year’s edition of the event sees 11 more restaurants participate than last time, as well as an exciting prize initiative for the restaurants and chefs themselves, boasting more than €3,700 in prize money. Guests also have the chance to win five vouchers for €200 to be spent in local restaurants, supporting the local hospitality industry while discovering the region’s diverse flavours..

The winning dishes and restaurants will be announced by a panel of judges on Friday, March 24, when the five €200 voucher prizes will also be drawn..