Expoplaya: Leading trade fair for beach tourism sector arrives in Torremolinos

By Betty Henderson • 01 March 2023 • 12:42

Beach tourism experts at the forefront of the industry mingle at Expoplaya in Torremolinos. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

TORREMOLINOS Conference Centre hosted Expoplaya, the Beach and Hospitality Exhibition, on Friday, February 24, bringing together over fifty participating firms in the sun and beach sector. This event is organised by a collaboration of National and European beach tourism organisations and is considered the most important trade fair in the industry.

The aim of the conference was to ensure the quality of beach facilities and equipment, their sustainability, and job creation. Industry experts also discussed measures to combat the seasonal nature of the sun and beach sector. This year’s event also highlighted beach gastronomy, thought to boost beach tourism.

Attendees had the opportunity to visit over fifty expert exhibitors, showcasing their products and presenting the latest innovations and technological advances for managing these establishments.

Beach tourism is a significant contributor to the global economy. However, the industry faces a number of challenges, such as seasonality and the need to continually adapt to remain competitive. Events such as Expoplaya help businesses in the sector to stay ahead of the curve and ensure they are providing the best possible experience for their guests.