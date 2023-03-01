Runners all set for charity colour run in Torremolinos on Saturday, March 18

By Betty Henderson • 01 March 2023 • 12:09

Organisers launch the ‘Colours for Peace’ colour run at Torremolinos town hall, ahead of the event in two weeks time. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

THE coastal town of Torremolinos is gearing up for an exciting and colourful event that promises to be a fun-filled day for the entire family. On Saturday March 18, the sixth edition of the “Colours for Peace” five kilometre colour run is set to take place, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Organised by the local council in collaboration with Santa María del Mar parish and the Los Álamos residents’ association, the colour run aims to promote outdoor sports while also raising funds for a worthy cause.

Starting at 11am on the Carretera Pinar de los Manantiales, the run will cover a scenic five kilometre course. But what sets this event apart is the colourful paint that will be thrown at participants along the route, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Participants can register online: www.dorsalchip.es. Registration costs €10 for individuals and €9 for children up to 12 years old. This includes a race pack and a plate of rice to refuel afterwards.

All funds raised will go to Caritas de Santa María del Ma to support local young people.