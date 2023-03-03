By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 21:35

Lifeboats scrambled after fire breaks out on Isle of Innisfree ferry in English Channel

A fire broke out on the Isle of Innisfree ferry as it was sailing on its regular route in the English Channel.

Three lifeboats have been scrambled this evening, Friday, March 3, after a fire broke out on the Isle of Innisfree ferry. It was transporting 183 people on its regular 21-mile route across the English Channel at the time of the incident. There were 94 passengers on board with 89 crew members, as reported by The Sun.

According to BBC reporter Simon Jones, passengers were instructed to make their way to assembly points on board the Irish Ferries vessel. “Three lifeboats have been launched to reports of a fire on board a ferry in the Channel. There are 183 people on board the Isle of Innisfree”, he tweeted. The fire has reportedly since been extinguished.

Three lifeboats have been launched to reports of a fire on board a ferry in the Channel. There are 183 people on board the Isle of Innisfree. — Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) March 3, 2023

___________________________________________________________

