Get a good night’s sleep and you’ll stick to your diet

By Linda Hall • 04 March 2023 • 18:30

SLEEP: Adults need at least seven hours a night Photo credit: Pexels/Ron Lach

SLEEP at least seven hours a night if you want to stick to a diet or exercise routine.

Doctors discovered that overweight or obese adults participating in weight loss and fitness programmes had fewer problems keeping to calorie-restricted diets and exercise routines after a good night’s sleep.

Experts recommend a minimum seven hours of sleep a night for adults although research suggests that as many as one in three get less.

Three consecutive nights of insufficient sleep result in a decline in mental and physical health, poor concentration, moodiness and even breathing problems, they said.

There was also evidence that fewer than seven hours a night were likely to encourage people to overeat and crave fatty, salty and sugary snacks.

