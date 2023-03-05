Dogetti’s $338,430 impressive pre-sale figures compete with Top Dogs Shiba Inu and CEO

By EWN • 05 March 2023 • 10:00

Dogetti is reaching great heights, do they have the potential to reach the top?

Cryptocurrencies Dogetti (DETI), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and CEO (CEO) are using their canine instincts to sniff out substantial investment opportunities for their users.

Dogetti is the new dog on the block, yet their presale success is giving other cryptocurrencies a run for their money. Their presale allows users to invest early in the project before it is listed on any exchanges. Currently, the number stands at $338,430 with a target of $500,000. It costs $0.00007 for a single Dogetti Token (DETI). So, what are the potential benefits of an early investment into a new cryptocurrency?

Let’s look at the success of Cryptocurrencies that are similar to Dogetti

Shiba Inu, the meme cryptocurrency named after the dog breed of the same name, gained popularity in 2021. Investors were taken in by its charm after Elon Musk tweeted:

The same year, Coinbase also listed Shiba Inu on their site, aiding Shiba Inu’s price to rise by over 40%, a few days later. What makes Shiba Inu unique and lucrative for users is that it has its own ‘artistic Shiba Movement’. By encouraging artists to make dog-inspired artwork, Shiba Inu is creating an opportunity for individuals to enter the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace. Shiba Inu has had a great start, on April 11 2021 they tweeted:

Soon after, a tweet from the Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort sees Shiba Inu’s Market Cap rise to $535 million.

So what does this all mean? According to Coin Market Cap, in 2020 a single Shiba Inu Token (SHIB) would cost you $0.00000000051 and $100 would have bought you 196,078,431,372 SHIB. So, let’s say you made a $100 investment in 2020, after Jordan Belfort’s tweet, the cost of a SHIB would have cost $0.000004058. This means that the $100 of Shiba Inu Tokens bought on August 1st 2020, would already be worth $795,686! That could buy you a 13-bedroom mansion in Cornwall, just in case you were wondering.

CEO launched in February 2023 and have also been backed by Elon Musk as stated on their website and twitter account. Their website boasts of their highly impressive key community members such as SafeMoon, ElonGate, FEG and FoxFinance. If CEO is anything like Shiba Inu, then there’s great potential for growth.

The Bottom Line

There’s an obvious trend when you look at the new and existing cryptocurrencies: investing early in a cryptocurrency often gives the biggest returns. Dogetti, Shiba Inu and CEO have a lot in common and it may well be worth looking into to these adorable doggy coins. With the right amount of research and knowledge, hopefully you won’t miss out on the next success story that could make you millions.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido