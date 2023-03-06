Don’t Miss out on the biggest Meme coin since Shiba Inu! Dogetti soon to become a top presale alongside FightOut

By EWN • 06 March 2023 • 11:15

Meme coins, meme coins, meme coins. They were the biggest crypto craze of 2021, and the lasting effect of their success can still be seen within the market today.

While the niche went all the way back to 2013 with the creation of Dogecoin and had experienced a series of modest achievements in the years following that, such as Dogecoin at one point peaking with a market cap of almost $2 million, it would not be until the most recent crypto bubble that everyone would really acknowledge their value. This is reflected in how much Dogecoin’s current market cap dwarfs the aforementioned peak, currently at $10.7 billion.

After the explosion of meme coins in that year, the market was absolutely flooded with projects jumping on the bandwagon; investors at the same time rushed to invest in them to not miss out on the high profitability this craze was creating. Many big projects followed after Dogecoin, such as Floki Inu (FLOKI), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and much more. But the biggest one, the one that managed to come closest to Dogecoin and briefly pass it, was none other than Shiba Inu (SHIB).

While the dust has now settled and the market has moved on to new trends such as P2E gaming and the metaverse, Meme Coins still carry a lot of weight as viable investments. Both Dogecoin and Shiba still rank within the top 20 cryptos by market cap, at 8 and 14, respectively.

With that said, a renaissance is in order, and this presale project may be the one to bring it. The team behind Dogetti (DETI) is ambitious with admirable aspirations that many believe in, which can be seen from the fast success it’s already experienced. But what are these aspirations, and how does the coin compare to another successful presale as well as a meme coin that’s already established?

The Rise of Shiba Inu

Shiba launched in 2020 intending to be a “Dogecoin Killer,” a goal it would eventually achieve for a short time just a year later. If Dogecoin held the title of top meme coin for the first half of 2021, the last quarter was definitely Shiba Inu’s reign. By October, its value had spiked considerably and experienced regular surges, at one point growing by 243% in the space of a week.

Shiba Inu has a lot in common with Dogecoin, from their utility all the way to the catalyst of their growth. Tesla CEO Elon Musk would regularly take to Twitter (a company he would eventually also become the CEO of) to make statements that greatly affected the movement of the crypto market, especially for meme coins. This is where Shiba Inu’s success began. Unfortunately, Shiba Inu wouldn’t be able to maintain its sudden popularity, its value dropping by 55% just a month later. There are many reasons for this, such as Elon Musk himself creating volatility, crypto “whales” pumping and dumping, and the trend just slowing down in general. Despite this, the token eventually stabilised and is in a good place today.

FightOut Is Building More Than Just Bodies

FightOut is one of the biggest pre-sales out right now, and for a good reason. The project is unique and has the potential to be quite influential. Its reach far exceeds just crypto as a platform, focusing on something entirely separate, with the tokens acting as a reward rather than being the entire point. FightOut is an app that allows users to track their health and fitness journey, using the native token as an incentive for their achievements. Just like crypto, fitness is more important to the public now than ever before, thanks to social media. Combining two trends that enthusiasts actually benefit from is a genius idea which can be seen from the fact the project has managed to raise over $5 million.

Dogetti, The Gang That Gives Back

Much like FightOut, Dogetti wants to bring real change to its niche, and its potential to become influential is clear. While the image of Dogetti is that of a fun and approachable meme coin, with a theme of dogs dressed as mobsters that are the “biggest family in crypto”, the goal of these mafiosos is very real. The team envisions “ a coin that would be owned and controlled by the community,” creating wealth within the ecosystem and a place for buyers to feel as if they genuinely belong. These aren’t just nice words to set themselves apart from the competition, though; there is a real plan behind them. By using a reflection protocol run on the Ethereum Network (ETH), 6% of the overall token supply will be redistributed back into the project with every transaction to establish stability and longevity. Of this 6%, 2% will be extra tokens given to holders every time, just for holding. No extra work, no extra purchases, no extra anything but the tokens themselves. Establishing a method of passive income for the community enables them actually to build wealth with little worry.

Dogetti has the opportunity to become something revolutionary in the near future, but for now, the focus is on stage 1 of the presale. It is quickly coming to an end, with less than $150,000 left to raise to reach its goal. Missing out on the meme coin that promises to become the one above them all would be a shame while it’s at the cheapest it’ll ever be, especially now with the “secret family” welcome code still available. Use the code WISEGUY25 during your purchase to earn 25% extra tokens. If you missed out on the last meme coin mania, this is your chance for a do-over.

