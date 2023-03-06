By Anna Ellis • 06 March 2023 • 14:11
ONCE weekend draw shared €200,000 between ten lucky winners in Roquetas de Mar. Image: Per Bengtsson / Shutterstock.com.
The ONCE for Spanish Father’s Day on March 19 offers a prize of €17 million and 99 prizes of €40,000.
The ONCE coupons are part of the social, safe, responsible and supportive lottery products of the Organisation which, from their design to their commercialisation, implements controls to neutralise uncontrolled consumption and expressly prohibits the sale to minors or consumption on credit, among other measures.
The Organisation maintains its responsibility towards the public by promoting a responsible gambling policy with the most demanding evaluation and monitoring systems defined by the World Lottery Association and the European Lottery and State Lottery Association.
ONCE coupons are sold by more than 19,000 ONCE sales agents. They can also be purchased from www.juegosonce.es, and in authorised collaborating establishments.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.