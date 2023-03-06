ONCE weekend draw shared €200,000 between ten lucky winners in Roquetas de Mar

The ONCE for Spanish Father’s Day on March 19 offers a prize of €17 million and 99 prizes of €40,000.

The ONCE coupons are part of the social, safe, responsible and supportive lottery products of the Organisation which, from their design to their commercialisation, implements controls to neutralise uncontrolled consumption and expressly prohibits the sale to minors or consumption on credit, among other measures.

The Organisation maintains its responsibility towards the public by promoting a responsible gambling policy with the most demanding evaluation and monitoring systems defined by the World Lottery Association and the European Lottery and State Lottery Association.

ONCE coupons are sold by more than 19,000 ONCE sales agents. They can also be purchased from www.juegosonce.es, and in authorised collaborating establishments.