Madrid’s National Prado Museum launches Saturday night time opening

On the first Saturday of each month from 8.30.PM until 11:30.PM different galleries at the Museum will remain open in a program that aims to increase knowledge of the Prado in a sequential manner.

There will also be different musical events, the option to use the interactive applications specially created for the Museum by Samsung, and Cafe Prado will remain open.

For the first night-time opening on March 4, the main attraction was the Central Gallery; the backbone of the Villanueva Building and the space that displays celebrated works such as Christ washing the Disciples’ Feet by Tintoretto, Charles V at Mühlberg by Titian and The Three Graces by Rubens.

This completely new visitor experience will also be transmitted live on Radio 3 in a special program on the Prado.

