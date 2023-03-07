Rishi Sunak’s landmark Illegal Migration Bill banning migrant arrivals on small boats to be implemented

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 0:51

Image of migrants arriving in the UK on a small boat. Credit: RNLI

Migrants arriving in the UK on small boats will be banned when Rishi Sunak’s landmark Illegal Migration Bill comes into force this Tuesday, March 7.

In an exclusive interview, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed to The Sun this evening, Monday, March 6, that his landmark Illegal Migration Bill will be implemented tomorrow, Tuesday 7. As a result, migrants using small boats to reach UK coastlines will be banned from claiming ­asylum or using human rights law to stop their subsequent removal.

His new bill will: “take back ­control of our borders, once and for all”, Mr Sunak told the news outlet. Even though this new legislation could take several months to approve, the PM pointed out that it will be retrospectively applied for all small boat arrivals.

If his new bill meets with approval then the only migrants able to apply for asylum in the UK will be those who are genuinely sick or are aged under 18. The remainder will be deported to their native country or to a safe third country like Rwanda.

A ferocious battle with civil servants, immigration unions and left-wing lawyers is expected as a result of Mr Sunak’s bill. His new legislation is designed so that it openly accepts that it could be in breach of the Human Rights Act.

Attached to the bill will be a little-known ‘Section 19B Statement’. In this, it will be acknowledged by ministers that risk potentially breaking European Convention of Human Rights commitments that are written into the British statute book.

By utilising this in the bill, when it comes to policing the UK’s borders, specific parts of the Human Rights Act will be ‘dis­applied’ by this so-called ‘Strasbourg Brake. The Home Secretary will also be handed a legal ‘duty to remove’ anybody who enters the UK illegally via this bill.

“The British people have had enough. This government is determined to stop the boats and ensure we have all the powers available to remove illegal migrants. The Prime Mi­nister and Home Secretary are resolved to this course of action, no ifs, no buts”, a government source told The Sun.

“This new duty to remove will ensure that the Home Secretary’s power to remove migrants takes precedence in law and ensures asylum, human rights and modern slavery claims are blocked”.

In the meantime, while waiting for the bill to be passed, instead of using expensive four and five-star hotels to temporarily house the migrants who come ashore, military accommodation, student lodgings, holiday parks, and cruise ships are being lined up.

___________________________________________________________

