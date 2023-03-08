Are the Canary Islands looking for a higher quality tourist than the Brits?

According to the MailOnline on Wednesday, March 8, the holiday island is trying to reduce its dependence on British tourists and increase its German visitors.

María Dolores Corujo said the German market conformed to its intentions to aim at ‘higher-quality’ tourism in an apparent slight on UK holidaymakers.

She confirmed: “It’s essential to work on the diversification of the sector and the growth of markets like the German market, which adapt to our intentions of aiming at higher-quality tourism and holidaymakers who spend more when they’re here and moves us away from mass tourism.”

Canary Islands Tourism has been able to confirm at ITB Berlin that the archipelago will maintain its tourist demand at even higher levels in the coming winter season.

According to data on scheduled air connectivity for the season that runs from November 2023 to March 2024 handled by the Canary Islands Tourism Intelligence, Planning and Connectivity Service, in a typical week in November the airlines plan to operate 2,422 flights to the Canary Islands, i.e. 189 more connections than in 2022 when there were 2,233 weekly connections to the archipelago.

This increase in demand is even more striking when compared to 2019, as in November there are 577 more arrivals to the islands than in the same month of the pre-pandemic period, almost 24 per cent more.

However, the Canary Islands Minister of Tourism, Industry and Trade, Yaiza Castilla, warns that when comparing with 2019, one must take into account the effect of the bankruptcy of the tourism giant Thomas Cook, which had a supply of 800,000 seats per year and which left a clear gap in connectivity with the Canary Islands at the beginning of the winter season of that year.

In addition, that year also saw the effects of the disappearance in February of the Germania airline, which operated some 400,000 seats to the islands.