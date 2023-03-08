By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 17:58

Woman found guilty of manslaughter after she crashed into biker to 'teach him a lesson' Image by West Midlands Police

Police in the UK have arrested a woman after she crashed into a bike and critically injured a man while ‘trying to teach him a lesson’

A woman has been arrested in the UK after she crashed her car into a bike, critically injuring a man riding it, who later died.

According to West Midlands police, 39-year-old Kerry Fair faces jail as she has been accused of killing 30-year-old Thomas during an incident that happened in Birmingham.

Police said that Fair spotted Maguire riding a bike that he had stolen from her daughter´s boyfriend.

Maguire is reported to have been riding in Kingstanding when Fair took a U-turn and started the chase.

Officials said that she reached speeds of up to 86 mph in a zone where the speed limit was only 30 mph before crashing into him.

She then ran away from the scene of the accident and abandoned her car, while Maguire was injured on the floor.

“At the speed she was travelling, at the very least she was reckless to the fact Thomas would be injured as a result of her actions that night”, said Detective inspector Michelle Thurgood

“Had Fair applied emergency braking when she realised she was gaining rapidly on the motorbike, the collision could have been completely avoided which inevitably could have prevented Thomas from being injured”, Thurgood added.

The detective also said that “Our thoughts remain with the family of Thomas and I hope today’s verdict can bring them some closure”.

Kerry has been found guilty of manslaughter by the Birmingham Crown Court and will face her sentence on March 14.

#GUILTY | A woman has been found guilty of manslaughter after a man suffered fatal injuries when he was knocked off a motorbike in #Kingstanding last May. Thomas suffered serious injuries and died 3 weeks later. Today Kerry Fair was found guilty. More https://t.co/50IzZtSd9e pic.twitter.com/z5jxsGMxfJ — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) March 7, 2023

