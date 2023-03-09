By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 18:01

Horrific fire after explosion inside apartment kills 92-year-old man in Spain. Image by Razzers Shutterstock.com

Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the cause of a fire inside an apartment in Spain after an elderly man was killed

A 92-year-old man has tragically killed after a fire started in his apartment in Spain.

According to the Catalan government, the incident took place on the first floor of a building in Vendrell.

Emergency services said that they received a call and were informed of an explosion and fire inside a building on Carrer Jaume Marcé Diu.

Officials on the scene said that “On arrival at the scene, a two-storey ground floor building, there was a lot of smoke”.

They then received information that suggested that there could have been another person inside the building.

“The firefighters began the search and extinguished the blaze and found the victim, lifeless, in the first-floor living room”, said a statement by the Bombers.

The medical staff of the Emergency Medical System (SEM), then deployed four of their units, who confirmed his death after arriving on the scene of the fire.

A statement by the Police said, “At 00:17 hours, the firefighters put out the fire and ventilated the smoke before checking for damages to the building.”

Officials also said that eight people in the flats on the second and third floors were unable to spend the night and have been relocated by the local police.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have taken charge of the legal proceedings and the investigation of the incident is being conducted to understand the causes of the fire.

