The Email that could be an investment Boon: SignUp Token offers exciting opportunity, meanwhile Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in Bearish Moods

How many times do you come across marketing campaigns in your email that you just scroll past? That’s a lot, right? Most of us either ignore until we eventually unsubscribe. But what if there was an email that could potentially make you rich by telling you when a new crypto was going live? Meet SignUp Token. It’s a new crypto that could potentially cause more than a flutter of excitement. And in these bearish times when the market has seen cryptos like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) shrink, there’s a lot of excitement to be had around a new coin.

SignUp Token’s Email plan to turn you into a millionaire

Usually, when a crypto announces itself it sets things up through a presale. This is where a coin will release a limited supply of tokens into the market, often weaved in with additional benefits, for a short time as it seems to attain a certain number in sales to provide assurance of its readiness for the market.

This is a fine environment for many cryptos to learn whether they will sink or swim but sometimes you need other ways to gauge that. SignUp Token is a brilliant example of how you can prepare a launch for your debut without having to go through the tried-and-tested formula of a crypto presale.

SignUp Token doesn’t require any sort of prepayments on your part. Instead, all it needs is for you to register your email with it as it pushes for one million people to sign up. And what are the benefits for you if you sign up for this? Once SignUp Token reaches one million it enters the crypto exchanges and you have the advantage of knowing prior when it will be debuting, giving you a vital edge over others and the potential for lots of profits.

We’ve all been flooded with emails that are marketing something which we’ve ignored but this is not something to scroll past. SignUp Token costs you nothing to register with but gives you a golden opportunity to purchase its tokens at an advantage. This is an unmissable opportunity so don’t spurn your chance to be one of the one million who register their emails with SignUp Token.

Dogecoin Continues Trading Bearishly In Gloomy March

When it rains it pours and right now it’s nothing short of a torrential downpour for Dogecoin. Dogecoin has been trading in a bearish mood since the middle of February. This has been compounded by its advocate Elon Musk tweeting about replacing his interest in crypto with artificial intelligence, leading to a crash in DOGE prices. This was in addition to Morgan Creek Capital Management chief investment officer Mark Yusko arguing that, “meme coins don’t have any value.”

But Dogecoin is one of the largest cryptocurrencies for a reason. It began as a meme and yet today sits in the company of the biggest coins with a market cap of over $10bn. It’s done this through being resilient and having a community of fiercely dedicated supporters. And it’s this which should inspire confidence that Dogecoin will recover strongly from this bearish market and continue attracting interest.

Shiba Inu In Bearish Spirits But With Cause For Optimism

Like most cryptos, the young dog Shiba Inu has found the market bears very difficult to deal with lately. Falling prices have barely halted since February and right now Shiba Inu’s value has dropped by over 8% across the previous seven days, leaving it with a market cap of just over $6.1bn on the 8th of March.

But there are things to be optimistic about. Shiba Inu tweeted about the imminent launch of a beta version of its upcoming Shibarium blockchain. It’s believed that this layer-2 blockchain would have a focus on the metaverse and gaming applications. This underlines that despite the current bearish state, Shiba Inu has exciting things to offer in 2023.

So, maybe the markets right now don’t look so good but that in itself underlines why it’s a great time to look at SignUp Token. You aren’t putting your money into anything during a bearish market. All you’re doing is registering your email and seeing what cards you draw in the future from it.

If this is something that interests you then visit the SignUp Token’s website below:

SignUp Token Website: https://signuptoken.com/

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido