Big Eyes Coin with New Lootbox Drop Offers: Cryptocurrency market fails to recover as Bitcoin & Ethereum slide further

By EWN • 10 March 2023 • 10:30

Crypto Update

The cryptocurrency market continued its flat trading caused by widespread uncertainty in the industry due to the recent fallout of crypto-friendly US bank Silvergate Capital. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization had declined by 1.79% from the previous day to $1.01 trillion while registering a 41.72% increase in the 24-hour total crypto market volume to $46.49 billion.

The outright red trading in the crypto marketplace comes as the crisis surrounding Silvergate Capital, a crypto-friendly bank based in California, United States, intensifies with the bank remaining doubtful of continuing its operations, as its stock has plummeted by 95% over the past year after suffering significant losses following the crash of FTX in November last year.

The Silvergate fallout has been reflected in the prices of the two most powerful cryptocurrencies in the industry Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a meme token making its entry into the industry has been dominating the presale stage with exciting new offers for its holders.

Bitcoin – Inflation remark leaves price barely above $22,000

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $22,000 mark to trade at $21,964.99 after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in his two-day semiannual monetary policy testimony before Congress said that inflation had remained unexpectedly high.

Bitcoin has been trading in a tight range since last week after posting a 30-day high of $25,134.12 as a flurry of jobs and price indicators have raised inflationary concerns. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $22,032.28 indicating a 1.88% decline from the previous day and a 7-day drop of 7.26%.

Ethereum – Stronger Bearish pressure slides price downwards

Ethereum (ETC) joined Bitcoin as its price continued its downward movement similar to BTC. Ethereum posted a 24-hour low of $1,543.13 as it struggles to overcome the $1600 mark due to heavy pressure by the bears. The latest downward trend at the back of a bull dominated 30 days which saw a high of $1,732.80.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $1,552.51 while indicating a 24-hour drop of 1.20% and a weekly decline of 6.10% as the bulls were seen attempting to break through the downtrend line and push the price higher.

Big Eyes Coin –Vault Pin for Free Loot Boxes

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain and since its presale launch in August last year, the project has been steadily achieving its targets before it sets out live on the market.

Now in stage 12, Big Eyes Coin has raised more than $31 million in presale tokens and will go live after raising its target of $50 million at the end of stage 15. A BIG token is currently worth $0.00049 from its presale stage 1 price of $0.0001, a 390% increase from the presale launch. Buyers have just under three stages to buy their BIG token at a discounted rate and earn higher returns at launch.

Being a community-driven token, Big Eyes Coin is all about giving. Its latest gaming feature, Loot Boxes are found during gameplay, earned as a reward, or paid for with real money.

The Saver Tin can be opened for $10 with a maximum prize of $500 worth of BIG tokens. The Cute Box, for $100 to open, carries a maximum prize of $5000 worth of BIG tokens. The Kitty Vault costs $500 to open with a maximum prize of $25,000 worth of BIG tokens and the Super Saiyan Box, which costs $1000 to open, carries the ultimate prize of $100,000 worth of BIG tokens. The biggest and most valuable loot box is the Excali-Paw Master Chest which costs $10,000 to open with prizes ranging from $10,000 to a whopping $1 million worth of BIG tokens. A BIG user can now get free loot boxes by using the Vault Pin 819. Users simply have to enter the pin before purchasing BIG tokens to earn the above-mentioned loot boxes.

The loot boxes will only last during the presale stage and will end after stage 15 when the project goes live. Buyers are guaranteed to not lose any money opening a loot box as the results are always random, and at the minimum, users will always get their money back.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido