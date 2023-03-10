March Meme Coin update: Dogetti, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 10 March 2023 • 11:15

Dogetti (DETI) is a new top presale token that has been calmly pattering past all the Silvergate drama. Despite an accelerating bull run, the token is only in stage one of its presale which means it’s likely that its value will withstand the current downfall of Bitcoin, along with many altcoins.

The latest news from the DETI team features the launch of their contract address on the Ethereum (ETH) network! In other news, DETI has also released a 25% discount on their already dirt-cheap tokens through the launch code WISEGUY25. They did not disclose the exact end date of the offer but did mention that it will only be available during stage one of their presale, which is right now. DETI is steadily increasing momentum and at this rate, it’s unlikely that stage two will present the same dirt-cheap prices, even with the discount code.

If you’re new to Dogetti, you may be wondering why it’s gained popularity so quickly. Firstly, the token has branded itself as a community-minded family. While this exists in other popular meme coins, it seems they haven’t put quite the same amount of effort and emphasis into nurturing a strong and long-lasting community base. They exhibit this attitude towards their fan base through their utility system. For example, DETI offers a 2% reflection bonus on every transaction fee made on their site swap, DogettiSwap. This doesn’t only separate itself from most other cryptos that don’t offer reflection, but even the ones that do. Reflection rewards usually pay the price of higher transaction fees, which are almost always at least 10%.

What’s next for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

Many cryptos have suffered in the wake of Silvergate’s decline, with a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) informing about the delay in the filing of its annual report. This is only months after its previous fall, with the bankruptcy of FTX, which was a major client of the bank, encouraging a bank run. With that, Silvergate experienced almost 70% of its deposits flee the bank in late 2022. In addition, yesterday some of Silvergate’s big clients such as Coinbase proclaimed to stop using the bank, leaving Silvergate’s stock to plummet an additional 58, which left it currently trading at $5 per share.

BTC’s price dropped over 6.0% sending ripples through the rest of the market. Dogecoin (DOGE) has fallen by 9.0%, which has taken it below major support at $0.07725. This has raised DOGE’s selling pressure immensely and if this continues, the token may experience another low that mimics the October 2022 prices of $0.0550.

Shiba Inu has also been affected with its price down by 5.8%. Analysts hope that along with the launch of its latest development, Shibirium, SHIB may see a bull run if things pick up again soon.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido