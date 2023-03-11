Prince Charles refuses to pay Prince Andrew’s expense claim for Indian healing guru

By Laura Kemp • 11 March 2023 • 15:13

Unlike The Queen, Prince Charles has refused to pay disgraced Prince Andrew’s expenses claims for his Indian healing guru in a fresh snub for the Duke.

According to reports, Prince Andrew has submitted the expense claim to the Privy Purse, with Prince Charles denying the request. He allegedly told Andrew he will have to pay for the live-in yoga instructor out of his own money. The Sun also reports that the Duke of York has been using the yoga instructor for several years, with the Queen previously signing off on the expenses.

The ‘guru’ lives with Andrew in the Royal Lodge for one month at a time, apparently helping him to ‘heal’ by using mantras, chanting, holistic therapy and massages. The Queen was said to be happy to pay for her son’s lifestyle.

Since Charles became King, he has been cutting down on the Royals’ spending of the Palace’s £24,000,000 annual income, which he thinks reflects badly on the Royal Family during the cost of living crisis in the UK.

A source told the Sun: “While the Queen was always happy to indulge her son over the years, Charles is far less inclined to fund such indulgences particularly in an era of a cost-of-living crisis.”

“Families are struggling and would rightly baulk at the idea of tens of thousands paid to an Indian guru to provide holistic treatment to a non-working royal living in his grace and favour mansion.”

“This time the King saw the bill for the healer submitted by Andrew to the Privy Purse and thought his brother was having a laugh.”

Andrew may also be banned from wearing ceremonial robes to the King’s coronation on May 6.

