Tragedy as woman and toddler killed in lorry crash after their car breaks down on the A180

By Laura Kemp • 11 March 2023 • 15:28

Image - Stephen Barnes/Shutterstock

A 34-year-old woman and her three-year-old little boy have been killed in a lorry crash after their car broke down in a live lane on the A180, near Immingham, last night, March 10.

A woman, 34, and her toddler, 3, have been killed in a horror crash on the A180 after an articulated lorry collided with a stationary blue Ford Focus. It is thought that the woman’s car had broken down in a live lane, with both her and her child in the car at the time of the crash.

Both tragically sustained fatal injuries in the crash with the white articulated lorry and died at the scene. Humberside Police has launched an appeal for any witnesses of the devastating collision, Grimsby Live reports.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision are appealing for information following an incident yesterday (Friday 10 March). At around 9.06pm last night a white articulated lorry was travelling westbound along the A180, Immingham between Stallingborough and Brocklesby when it collided with stationary blue Ford Focus which is thought to have broken down in a live lane.”

“Sadly, a 34-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy travelling in the Ford Focus sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and died at the scene. Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist-trained officers and partnering agencies at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 557 of 10 March.”

Witnesses believed the car was “stranded” in the left lane, with one woman saying she had to “swerve” to avoid the vehicle, calling emergency services shortly before the crash occurred.

The A180 was closed throughout the night and the majority of this morning, March 11, while the road was cleared.

