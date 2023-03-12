The biggest comic convention in Spain returns to Marenostrum Fuengirola in June

The Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, confirmed: “A host of well-known characters will take over Marenostrum Fuengirola on June 10 and 11 to surprise attendees with activities where they can learn more about the creation of these characters, and even have the chance to talk personally with some of them.”

“There will also be photocalls, concerts and performances of K-pop and anime, illustration workshops, music and a lot of surprises.”

He added: “This event, which is aligned with the values promoted by Marenostrum Fuengirola, advocates culture, music, cinema, series and music around comics.”

“The convention will be held at the venue over the weekend and is an opportunity to enjoy everything related to this fictional world, which will be more alive than ever, with your family, partner or friends.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.