UPDATE: Major incident declared after suspected gas explosion in Swansea as loud bang heard by residents 

By Imran Khan • 13 March 2023 • 13:26

Officials in Wales have said that a major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion took place in Swansea.

This was confirmed by a local councillor who posted on Twitter, “A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion in Morriston”.

He added, “Emergency teams are responding. It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities. Further updates to follow”.

⚠️Major Incident declared⚠️ as @ midday 13/03/23 A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion in Morriston. Emergency teams are responding.

It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities. Further updates to follow pic.twitter.com/QdE5V7Ikbe — Rob Stewart (@Cllr_robstewart) March 13, 2023

He also posted a picture of a building that looks completely destroyed in his tweet.

Earlier as per Wales Online, an official statement by the Police also confirmed declared the case as a major incident.

The statement said “As well as Fire and Rescue Service Crews, South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service are in attendance. South Wales Police have declared a major incident, no further information is available at this time. For more information, please contact South Wales Police.”

Police also said that “Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a gas explosion at 11.20am”.

It added, “Crews from Morriston, Swansea West, Neath, Gorseinon and Port Talbot were called to an incident in Morriston following several reports of a gas explosion”.

Local residents in parts of Swansea, have reportedly heard a loud bang this morning which shook their houses, as police in Wales has asked people to avoid the area

A loud bang has been reported by residents of Swansea on the morning of Monday, March 13, which resulted in shaking their houses.

As per Wales Online, emergency services have rushed to the scene as there are unconfirmed reports of a gas explosion.

Residents living in the area of Morriston stated that their houses shook, while others in Clydach, said they heard a loud bang.

A local witness said, “I’m in Swansea Vale and it shook our window, a friend of mine heard it in Cimla.”

Meanwhile, the South Wales Police has said “Emergency services are responding to an incident on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston”.

“We are asking members of the public to please avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available”, added the statement.

⚠️ We are currently attending an incident in Morriston, Swansea. Please avoid the Clydach Road area while this incident is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/DGWxzhLO5p — Tân CGC / MAWW Fire (@mawwfire) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, roads to the area have been closed off as emergency services work at the scene.

