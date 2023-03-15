By Imran Khan • 15 March 2023 • 22:55

Banksy´s 'Morning is Broken’ artwork DESTROYED after demolition of farmhouse Image: Banksy Instagram

A new artwork by British artist Banksy showing a boy opening curtains has been destroyed shortly after it was made

Banksy´s latest artwork titled ‘Morning is Broken’ which the artist had made on the exterior wall of a farmhouse has been destroyed.

The mural which depicted a young boy next to a cat in a window with curtains had been confirmed by the artist on Wednesday, March 15, through a post on his Instagram account.

The artist also posted two other photos along with it, one with a close-up of the mural and another of the building being destroyed.

The artwork had been made by Banksy on a farmhouse located in the coastal town of Herne Bay in Kent.

As per the Guardian, the site is owned by Kitewood, and is the location for several new homes, due to which the demolition was being done.

One of the contractors told the local media that “We had no idea it was a Banksy. It made me feel sick realising it was a Banksy – we were gutted”.

He added, “We started demolishing it yesterday. The landowner watched us do it and didn’t know either”.

