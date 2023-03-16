Dutch farmers plow into politics with victory for populist BBB Berkelland

By Betty Henderson • 16 March 2023 • 12:30

BBB Berkelland supporters celebrate their shock victory in local elections. The farmer-led party took approximately 25 per cent of the vote. Photo credit: BBB Berkelland (via Facebook)

A NEW political force has emerged in the Netherlands, shaking up the traditional political landscape. The farmer-led BBB Berkelland movement won a stunning shock victory in local elections on Wednesday, March 15.

The party is now poised to become the largest party in the upper house of parliament, winning 15 out of 75 seats with almost 20 per cent of the vote nationally.

BBB Berkelland was created in 2019 in response to government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions by cutting back on livestock farming and buying out farms. This policy has outraged farmers, who see it as a threat to their livelihoods. However, the BBB’s appeal extends far beyond farmers, as they have adopted a populist platform that champions traditional, conservative Dutch social and moral values.

Party leader, Caroline van der Plas, has been stunned by the scale of her party’s success. Speaking to supporters, she declared that “this isn’t normal, but actually it is! It’s all normal citizens who voted.” The party also took to Facebook to celebrate their “monster victory”.

The BBB’s policies are focused on opposing the government’s environmental policies, but they also express anti-EU and anti-immigration sentiments.