Tsunami awareness in Almeria

Coastal towns across Almeria are set to implement a new set of warning and evacuation measures, in the areas that are susceptible to tsunamis.
According to the innovative Emergency Plan Decree Project recently launched by Andalucia, localities are now required to establish clear, well-defined evacuation pathways leading to designated safe assembly areas.
These areas have been strategically selected based on their elevation and capacity to accommodate large numbers of people safely, away from potential flood zones.
Signage will play a crucial role in this plan, with a uniform system being adopted to help both residents and visitors identify high-risk zones and the quickest evacuation routes swiftly.
This new initiative comes on the back of a historical precedent, with at least three documented tsunamis having impacted Almeria in the past.
In Almeria, the municipalities adhering to the plan are Adra, Balanegra, Carboneras, Cuevas del Almanzora, El Ejido, Enix, Garrucha, Mojacar, Nijar, Pulpi, Roquetas de Mar and Vera.
The project aligns with international standards, aiming to inprove the region’s readiness and safety in the face of potential future tsunamis.
