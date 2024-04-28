Tsunami and earthquake detection: UK & Denmark alliance

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 21:10

Tsunami and Earthquake Detection Image: Shutterstock/ Zorro Stock Images

IN a landmark agreement unveiled at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Ministerial in Paris, the UK has teamed up with Denmark and New Zealand to revolutionise tsunami and earthquake detection. This groundbreaking project holds the potential to save countless lives by providing crucial extra time for coastal communities to prepare for natural disasters.

Groundbreaking Quantum Technology Initiative

The joint research project, backed by a £750,000 investment from the UK’s International Science Partnerships Fund, focuses on using quantum technology for early warnings of earthquakes and tsunamis. At the heart of this innovation lies the use of telecommunication fibre optic cables already present on the seabed. By analysing data from these cables, researchers can detect seismic activity and ocean currents, providing timely warnings to vulnerable coastal regions.

Trialling Advanced Seafloor Cable Systems

The collaboration between the UK and New Zealand researchers will see them trialling this cutting-edge technology in the Pacific Ocean, an area prone to earthquakes and tsunamis. This initiative aims to investigate the feasibility of using seafloor cables to give coastal communities advanced notice when tremors occur, potentially saving thousands of lives.

Significance of Global Partnerships

The significance of this partnership extends beyond scientific innovation. By promoting international collaboration, the project reinforces the importance of global cooperation in addressing pressing challenges like natural disasters. UK Science Minister Andrew Griffith emphasised the importance of such partnerships, stating that ‘global issues require global collaboration.’

Moreover, the partnership with Denmark further reinforces the commitment to advancing quantum technology. Denmark’s Minister of Higher Education and Science, Christina Egelund, highlighted the immense potential of quantum technology.

Amplifying Efforts Through OECD Ministerial

The OECD Ministerial serves as a platform for like-minded nations to discuss opportunities for future partnerships and shape the direction of cooperation in science and technology. By coming together, countries can amplify their efforts in scientific research and innovation, ultimately benefiting humanity as a whole.

Mitigating Natural Disaster Impacts

The collaboration between the UK, Denmark, and New Zealand represents a significant step forward in tsunami and earthquake detection technology. Through innovative use of quantum systems and international cooperation, this project has the potential to save lives and mitigate the devastating impact of natural disasters on coastal communities.

