Pastor Chris’ healing streams live healing services coming this week

16 March 2023

It’s time for Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s 7th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services. Coming to us this week from Friday, the 17th of March until Sunday, the 19th of March 2023 from 3:00pm (GMT+1) daily.

Healing and Miracles Crusade with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome coming to you this week in 7th Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

The president of the church Chris Embassy, also known as LoveWorld Inc., Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, is about to host an online program to bring healing to all the nations of the world.

The event is called the Healing Streams Live Healing Services and will take place from Friday, the 17th of March until Sunday, the 19th of March. The program begins at 3:00pm (GMT+1) each day.

You can already register for the event on the Healing Streams’ website.

What is so special about the Healing Streams Live Healing Services?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Healing Streams Live Healing Services is an online platform that offers individuals the opportunity to receive divine healing and restoration from God through his teachings and ministrations.

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services includes online sessions, seminars, and conferences that focus on spiritual healing, physical healing, emotional healing, and financial prosperity. The program features teachings, prayers, and ministrations that are designed to help individuals experience the healing power of God.

This unique program is open to everyone, regardless of their faith or religious background. It is available in different languages and can be accessed from anywhere in the world. The Healing Streams Live Healing Services has helped many people overcome different health challenges, including deafness, pulmonary hypertension, liver disease, and many other chronic illnesses.

Pastor Chris: ”This Healing Streams Live Healing Services will be great”

With an estimated following of 13 million people, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s popularity and reputation is far-reaching. Each Healing Streams Live Healing Services program is bigger than its previous one.

Testimonies continue to flood in from all over the world from participants from all of the previous programs. At each edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, healing and miracles, divine health, and so much more are always the order of the day.

The miracles are endless, and the Healing School, which organizes the event, promises that the program “will show the world that Jesus is alive; He’s still doing good, healing the sick and the oppressed, and the good news of divine life in Christ will be made manifest to billions across the globe.”

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome spoke of the life-changing experience for all participants saying: “I hope you’re getting ready for the Healing Streams Live Healing Services for the month of March. It’s going to be a great one, it’s going to be big! Because so many around the world will be healed. Their lives changed forever.”

The pastor continued by saying, “Be the reason for someone else’s miracle. Join forces to take healing everywhere.”

Millions have already received their healing

Over the weekend, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will heal people who are suffering from a variety of different diseases and pains, as he has done at previous Healing Streams Healing Services sessions.

All around the world, the Lord is transforming the lives of people from different nations, of different cultures, and environments, in wonderful ways through the healing ministry of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the Healing School.

During each Healing Streams Live Healing Service with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, since its inception, millions of people have been significantly and positively impacted in so many ways: the sick have received healing, the oppressed have been set free, and the hopeless have had their hopes restored.

This 7th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is sure to exceed all previous episodes as we prepare to witness fresh miracles and blessings and the manifestation of divine health in all our lives.

Pastor Chris takes healing to all the nations of the world

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome constantly shows us the power of prayer.

“When you come into Christ, you enter into the kingdom of God, where all things are yours. You are saved, protected, and made complete,” he has stated.

He has also said: “God gave His Son Jesus to die in your place, so that you may have eternal life – the God-kind-of-life. As a result, prosperity, divine health, and healing, spiritual wholeness, favour, wisdom, and many other untold blessings have become your present-hour possession.”

“No one born into this world was destined by God to be poor, sick, broken, depressed, downcast, or afflicted. Rather, God’s will be for all men to prosper and be in health,” he added.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome continued to say that “God isn’t the mastermind of the evil and sufferings in the world. His dream, which has already been actualized for you in Christ Jesus, is for you to walk in complete prosperity.”

