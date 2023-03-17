Record win for Spanish TV game show contestant

By Glenn Wickman • 17 March 2023 • 16:44

Rafael in action. Image by Pasapalabra/Facebook

A SPANISH game show contestant has won a record jackpot of €2.3 million on the country’s most famous television programme.

Rafael Castaño managed to guess the 25 words of ‘el rosco’ on Antena 3’s Pasapalabra contest in one go and without stopping, netting him the largest prize ever in the show’s 23-year history.

His victory came during a nail-biting final round against rival Orestes Barbero, who had run toe-to-toe with Castaño for 197 consecutive programmes.

The feat also pulverised viewing figure records, with 4.5 million households tuning in to the final and granting Antena 3 more than 37 per cent of audience share.

As the winner completed his perfect run of the ‘rosco’ with time to spare, show host Roberto Leal exploded with a cry of “YES!” that was echoed by the ecstatic television audience – and no doubt by many viewers at home who had been following the battle for months.

Rafael Castaño himself, whose initial reaction was to stare in wide-eyed disbelief at what he had just done, was embraced by his long-standing competitor, who seemed just as happy for him as the rest of the audience.

“Orestes deserves this as much as I do,” declared Castaño, adding that “he has not just been a rival, he has been a companion”.

The runner-up waved goodbye to Pasapalabra after 360 consecutive programmes – the longest stretch ever – and a €215,400 prize.

The previous record jackpot was won by Eduardo Benito in 2006, when he walked away with €2.2 million.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

