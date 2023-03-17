Rescuing and restoring coral reefs on the Almeria coastline

The project will be carried out in four areas of interest in the Mediterranean: the Monopoli shelf and the Bari Canyon in the southern Adriatic; the Dohrn Canyon in the Tyrrhenian Sea; the Seco de los Olivos seamount in the Alboran Sea; the Alonisos Marine National Park and the northern Sporades Islands, located on the continental shelf of the Aegean Sea.

Claudio Lo Iacono, one of the project coordinators, confirmed: “These ecosystems play a key role in maintaining global biodiversity and act as CO2 sinks, so it is important to know their ecology and conservation status.”

Jorge Guillen, who also participates in the initiative added: “The LIFE-DREAM project will allow us to generate maps of the anthropogenic impact on these communities, which will help to improve their management and conservation and obtain a global image of the state of cold-water corals in the Mediterranean.”

