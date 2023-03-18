How to apply for a disabled parking permit in Spain

By Sarah Newton-John • 18 March 2023 • 11:13

Here´s a spot!!/Shutterstock Images

People with reduced mobility or visual impairment can apply for a disabled parking badge in Spain, allowing you to park in designated disabled areas, or in green and blue zones.

Due to Brexit, British disabled parking badges are formally invalid in Spain, although some local authorities will give special dispensation, but essentially you need to apply for a new blue badge.

The disabled parking permit is non-transferable and you can use it as a driver or as a passenger, placing it on view inside the car.

You can then park in disabled parking spaces and in;

Loading and unloading zones with no time limit

Blue parking (ORA) zones with no fee payable

In some cities you will be able to park in restricted traffic areas

How to apply for the disabled parking badge—the Tarjeta Europea de Estacionamiento

Go to your town hall where they will tell you of the requirements, what documentation you need and they give you an application form. It can be requested in any country of the European Union and can be used to park in any EU country.

Make an appointment to apply, it may be in person or online.

You must be registered on the appropriate padron (empadronamiento)

You will need recognition of your disability, that you obtain through your doctor, the degree of disability must be at least 33 per cent.

If you are visually impaired, your recognized ophthalmologist must issue you with a certificate.

You will need to submit two passport size photographs.

And complete the corresponding application form.

There are stiff penalties for the misuse and falsification of the disability card. The regulation of the blue badge in Spain is covered by the Royal Decree 1056/2014 of December 12.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.