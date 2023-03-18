Polkadot, NEAR Protocol, Signuptoken.com: 3 tokens to consider this year

By EWN • 18 March 2023 • 10:30

New crypto investors seem shaken by the current situation of the crypto market. Not long ago, many crypto-friendly banks were shut down due to regulatory pressure and bankruptcy. Nevertheless, many believe that the market will recover as several coins like Polkadot (DOT) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) show an uptrend on the charts.

Meanwhile, if you are new to investing in crypto, Signuptoken.com is a great start! This project is so simple; all you have to do is register with your email address.

Be the next millionaire with Signuptoken.com

Isn’t it nice if you become a millionaire and retire early? This is Signuptoken.com’s concept. The project aims to help all its users to create generational wealth together.

Signuptoken.com is a simple and quirky project. All you have to do is sign up with your email address. Once it reaches 1 million email subscribers, it will launch its ERC-20 token on the Uniswap exchange. As of March 16th, the project has accumulated 379 email subscribers.

Its website, as well as its whitepaper, only gives simple information about the project. Meanwhile, early subscribers will receive email updates regarding the progress and development of the project. The earlier you sign up, the more you know about the project and its token.

This move is a lot different from the other new tokens in crypto. For one, they defy the idea of presales. Therefore, the project does not have any prepayments either. It all takes one email sign-up, and this could make you rich!

There are also no tokenomics or doxxed teams. The project is stripped of all the complexity that other token presales have.

Signuptoken.com will send a verification email to make sure that its users are genuine.

Polkadot might fall to support level before gains

Polkadot’s one-day chart showed that the coin fell to its support line. In the past 24 hours, DOT lost 4% of its market value while securing a 6% appreciation over the past seven days.

Analysts observed that the bulls tried to secure the coin’s price in the market. Although the indicators showed a positive movement, it does not necessarily mean that the bulls are entirely back in the market. And even though the price continued to soar, the bears still took over the market.

If buyers cannot fully re-enter the market by the next trading session, DOT will lose its present support level. And if it falls past the immediate price floor, the bears might take over again for several trading sessions.

Bulls take over NEAR Protocol Market

Investors observed that the bulls had taken over NEAR Protocol’s market this week, with the digital coin up by 3.79%, trading at $2.12. Meanwhile, the broader market saw an increase of 4.45%.

Based on its price, the coin is currently above its resistance level. Its support zone is $1.95, while its resistance is $2.1. If the rally ends, NEAR holders might find the digital coin to be in a volatile position.

As for its volume, the coin has been trading on average volume over the past seven days.

It is important to carefully analyse and observe the movement levels of the coin you want to invest in. But if you want to get rid of complexities and take a break from the volatile market, sign up with Signuptoken.com! Visit their website to register today!

Signuptoken.com

Website: signuptoken.com

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido