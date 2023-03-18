Shiba Inu vs. Big Eyes Coin: The Battle of the Meme Coins for a Worthy Cause

By EWN • 18 March 2023 • 10:45

The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and lately, meme coins have been taking centre stage as the new powerhouses of the industry. With the emergence of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Shibu Inu (SHIB), investors now have an opportunity to potentially make significant returns while supporting a cause or contributing to a movement for change.

Overall, investing in BIG and SHIB can be a great starting point for building a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio. With the potential for high returns and the added benefit of supporting a community or cause, these meme coins are worth considering for investors looking for something different in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu: The Meme Coin Revolutionising Cryptocurrency

In August 2020, the enigmatic “Ryoshi” created Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme coin that quickly became a formidable rival to Dogecoin (DOGE). Its community affectionately named it the “Dogecoin killer,” but the impact of Shiba Inu goes beyond just memes and internet culture.

What makes Shiba Inu unique is its unwavering commitment to change. Not content with being just another digital token, Shiba Inu has partnered with the Shiba Inu Rescue Association to help rescue and care for Shiba Inu dogs. And it doesn’t stop there – the team is also planning to transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in the future, making it one of the most energy-efficient cryptocurrencies in the market.

But it’s not just about altruism and sustainability – investing in Shiba Inu has proven to be a lucrative move for many. Despite its late introduction to the market, Shiba Inu has become one of the most significant cryptocurrencies in the world, with a strong and devoted community backing it up.

Shiba Inu is a revolutionising meme coin, breaking the mold of what a cryptocurrency can be. It’s more than just a digital token; it’s a movement for change. So why not join the Shiba Inu community and be a part of this innovative and exciting journey?

Big Eyes Coin: A Purr-fect Investment Opportunity for a Worthy Cause

Are you looking for a cryptocurrency that’s more than just a flash in the pan? Look no further than Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – a feline-themed crypto that’s dedicated to making a difference in the world.

From its initial presale, BIG has managed to stay in the headlines with its unique approach to investing. But what really sets BIG apart is its commitment to charity – the coin donates 5% of all investments to charities that aim to protect aquatic life from pollution and harmful fishing.

And that’s not all – BIG has recently launched its Loot Box campaign, offering users the chance to win exciting prizes and high returns at a lower price point. With three different boxes available, you can choose the purr-fect option for your budget and preferences.

But what really sets BIG apart is its commitment to building a blockchain ecosystem that allows users to breed and grow NFTs. This opens up a world of possibilities for BIG investors, with access to future features, events, and more content.

So why not join the BIG community today and invest in a worthy cause? With a successful presale of $30 million, BIG is on track to make a big impact in the world of crypto. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to make a difference while potentially earning big returns.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido