Dogetti DAO swaying users from rival Meme coins Shiba Inu and Floki Inu

By EWN • 19 March 2023 • 11:15

Dogetti (DETI) is about to displace its rivals from the top of the very long meme coin list. The token will be relying on its community-oriented protocol to pull in users, predominantly from its counterparts, who will promote the coin even more throughout the crypto space. This article reviews how the new token aims to oust Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) as the favourite meme coin on the cryptocurrency market using its DAO structure.

Floki Inu – Feature Packed Meme Coin

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a fast-growing meme coin project, as its protocol features a complete set of blockchain elements that are designed to keep the platform relevant in the cryptocurrency market. The Floki Inu network is managed by a foundation that functions as the head of the DAO community.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is based on the Binance Smart Chain, where it offers users advanced network services in terms of speed and gas fee charges. The platform also runs on a proof of stake protocol, where its users can stake their assets and vote on protocol changes. The FLOKI token is a cross-currency token, enabling it to trade on any blockchain or network.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) features a play-to-earn game, Valhalla, which enables users to gain token rewards via the multiplayer function. The platform also hosts an NFT marketplace and a Metaverse platform for users to access NFTs and apply them on the Metaverse.

Floki Inu’s community follows the DAO structure, allowing the users to approve any upgrade suggestion by the developers. Thus, the users are more involved in the building and maintenance of the protocol.

FLOKI tokens have been on a rise in valuation since the bull run started in January. They now sell for $0.000048 on Coinbase.

Shiba Inu – Dogecoin ‘lookalike’

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a prominent meme coin project in the cryptocurrency market, as it pulls a close second to Dogecoin on the crypto charts. The token was launched in 2020 as an alternative to Dogecoin, hoping to leverage its Ethereum launch in overtaking the pioneer meme coin.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) runs on a proof of stake protocol, contrary to the initial proof of work protocol that the Ethereum blockchain operated on. The stake protocol allows the network to achieve high network speeds for processing transaction blocks. Also, users can stake their assets on the platform to earn while upgrading the network security.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) features an NFT incubator for creating NFTs before minting and trading them. However, users will have to transfer their NFTs to other platforms before selling them, as the Shiba Inu platform lacks a marketplace. There is also an exchange platform, Shibaswap, that allows users to exchange their ERC-20 assets on the Ethereum network, although it doesn’t support trading.

Experts have argued that Shiba Inu’s plateaued development might be a result of the sparse protocol. This is why many of the token’s users would be moving to new platforms like Dogetti for investment purposes.

SHIB tokens run the Shiba Inu platform and are listed on Coinbase for $0.000013.

Dogetti – NFTs for the Future

Dogetti (DETI) is a new token that is looking to break through the meme coin ranks on the cryptocurrency market using its Ethereum launch and DAO structure. The developers announced the start of the presale last week, and it’s been successful in the past few days.

The DAO community on Dogetti (DETI) is going to be in charge of the approval of protocol changes in the token’s future. The developers have decided to place users ahead so that they can decide the best possible user-friendly features for future protocol upgrades. As is common in the cryptocurrency market, the token is often just as good as its community’s involvement, hence the DAO structure.

Dogetti (DETI) will also be featuring an NFT marketplace and a swapping platform to give its users quality blockchain services. The NFT marketplace will offer pet-themed tokens that will be able to grow and breed in the future, increasing individual users’ assets on the network. The users will also be able to use the marketplace to generate and trade their NFTs with other people.

On the other hand, the exchange platform will significantly boost the DETI tokens’ prices on the crypto charts, as it will promote increased demand for DETI tokens during coin swaps. The exchange platform will allow Ethereum traders to exchange their ERC-20 assets while offering trading options for such users.

So, what are you waiting for? Click here and join the Dogetti presale today to preorder your tokens in preparation for launch.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido