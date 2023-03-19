Health alert in Spain for possible ‘chemical burns’ to users of ‘Molusinkid’ cream

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 3:33

Users of ‘Molusinkid’ cream have been issued a health warning by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) for possible ‘chemical burns’.

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS), has issued a warning on Friday, March 17, due to the possibility of burns, to people who use ‘Molusinkid’ cream. This medical product is used for the local cutaneous treatment of lesions caused by ‘Molluscum contagiosum’.

➡️ Nuevas advertencias de uso del producto Molusinkid para disminuir posibles quemaduras químicas 🪥 📢 Recomendaciones de la @AEMPSGOB para pacientes, farmacias y distribuidores 🔗 https://t.co/WRlBQGPDda pic.twitter.com/isGjh9WoOS — AEMPS (@AEMPSGOB) March 17, 2023

According to a statement issued by the AEMPS, since the launching of the product: “reports of several incidents have been received regarding burns due to the incorrect use of the product when applying it on healthy skin”.

Bioglan, the Swedish company and laboratory that manufactures this cream recently updated the instructions included in the packaging. It explained the correct use of ‘Molusinkid’ to reduce the possibility of chemical burns if it comes into contact with healthy skin or mucous membranes.

The Health Department explained that ‘Molusinkid’ is a corrosive product, so it is important to apply the gel only on the nodule to be treated and to remove it after 30 seconds.

It indicated that users should avoid contact with healthy skin or mucous membranes. If this happens, it is necessary to immediately rinse the affected area with plenty of water to avoid chemical burns.

The AEMPS also reminded users of the cream that their hands should be washed immediately after each use. This is to avoid the possible spread of the infection and to avoid leaving gel residues on your hands that may come into contact with healthy skin, eyes, or clothing.

This product is distributed in Spain through the company Faes Farma, which is sending a warning note to pharmacies and wholesale distributors that have ‘Molusinkid’ to inform them of the updated instructions for use. The Ministry of Health department detailed that the batches L101A, L102A, L103A, L104A, L201A and L202A do not currently have the updated instructions for use.

