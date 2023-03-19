By Imran Khan • 19 March 2023 • 14:23

Paedo popstar Garry Glitter undergoes ‘£15,000 knee operation’ at NHS hospital while ‘handcuffed’ with jail guards next to him Image: MET Police

Garry Glitter reportedly spent five nights at the hospital where he had been handcuffed to the bed after having a knee surgery

The convicted paedophile popstar Garry Glitters has reportedly undergone a knee operation at an NHS hospital which cost £15,000, while he was accompanied by two jail guards.

The 78-year-old was also provided his own room, which was protected by prison staff, as per Mail Online, at the Dorset County hospital.

Garry underwent his surgery in November 2022, as hundreds of other patients waited for their turn to have the same procedure.

He is reported to have spent five nights at the hospital, where he had been handcuffed to the bed, while serving his prison sentence at the nearby HMP The Verne during the time.

As per a source cited by The Sun, “Glitter had a room waiting for him, it was all arranged in advance, although we didn’t know how long he had waited for the op in prison.’

They added: No one could believe the treatment he was getting, and he seemed to revel in the attention.

The statement continued, “While he was there, Glitter was very chatty and cheerful — and over-friendly. He asked quite a lot of questions about the staff, especially the younger female ones”.

“He took a shine to one young, female nurse who was quite attractive and it made her feel sick. He also spoke quite a lot about going abroad, and said what a great time he had in Cambodia and Vietnam. There was no shred of remorse about what he had done”, the source added.

___________________________________________________________

