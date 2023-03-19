Putin insists Russia has hypersonic weapons even though it doesn’t actually use them

By Chris King • 19 March 2023 • 19:25

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Shutterstock.com/ID1974

Russia has hypersonic weapons even though it doesn’t actually use them insisted Vladimir Putin during an interview.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, although the Russian Federation does not actually use hypersonic weapons, it does have such devices, along with other modern systems. He emphasised this point during an interview this Sunday, March 19, with the Rossiya-1 TV channel for the ‘Moscow, Kremlin, Putin’ programme.

Putin’s words were published by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel today. “We didn’t have hypersonic weapons then (in 2014), but now we do!”, stressed the President. He added: “Yes, we don’t actually use them, but they do exist”.



The Russian leader also pointed out the need to do a lot for the development of the ground forces. Putin noted that Russia currently has other modern systems, and in 2014 “there was nothing like that”. When asked by the interviewer whether it had been worth launching his ‘special operation’ in 2014, Putin stressed that many realities have changed since then, as reported by tass.ru.

According to Russian state media, Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit this weekend to the port area of Mariupol, located in parts of occupied Ukraine. This trip was his first visit to the Russian-occupied territories of the Donbas in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

He travelled to Mariupol after making a surprise visit to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary since the region was annexed by Russia from Ukraine.

Russian state TV clip of Putin’s visit to Mariupol, with “local residents” thanking him for coming. Entire streets are cleared in Moscow when he passes through, but Russian state TV wants Russians to believe this outpouring of gratitude is spontaneous. pic.twitter.com/QMsKsf9r79 — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 19, 2023

