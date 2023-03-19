By Imran Khan • 19 March 2023 • 13:31

Teenager fights for his life after being stabbed at Madrid metro station. Image: Rene Bonilla Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain hunt for suspect after an 18-year-old boy has been stabbed in Madrid

An 18-year-old boy is in a serious condition and is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Madrid.

According to 20Minutes, the incident took place in took place in Madrid´s neighbourhood of Usera in a Metro station, where the teenager was stabbed.

A source from emergencies Madrid said that they received reports that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in his left shoulder.

A Samur-PC team was then rushed to the scene of the incident.

Officials said that the man was stabilised before he was rushed to the hospital.

Emergency worker of the Samur PC also stated that he was in a serious condition after suffering the attack.

The Policia Nacional have now launched an investigation to find the suspect responsible for the stabbing.

