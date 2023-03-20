Spain’s Spring forecast means drought worries continue across the country

By Julia Cameron • 20 March 2023 • 13:32

FOR the last 36 months, we have had below-average rainfall in many parts of Spain. In Catalonia, the water levels have reduced to such an extent that old constructions from ancient villages have resurfaced.

The news however isn’t good for those places affected by drought. AEMET, Spain’s Meteorological Agency have forecast that this Spring will be hotter and drier than usual along parts of the Mediterranean coast that includes Catalonia and Andalucia.

The hot weather is increasing in this region (Spain’s northeast) and is in part down to climate change said AEMET spokesperson, Ruben Del Campo when he spoke to Reuters recently.

The drought in Catalonia isn’t any worse, at the moment to previous years. But, at 27% the average water level in Catalonia’s reservoirs are only slightly above the reservoirs of Andalucía. The Axarquia’s La Viñuela reservoir is at an all-time low of 9.1% even after the torrential rains last December.

However, the Junta de Andalucia has promised to supply a new pipeline for the Axarquia region. The pipeline will supply 9.1 hectometres of regenerated water each year for irrigation purposes. During 2022 most regions saw less than 75% of average rainfall with 16% below normal rainfall in reservoirs.

Meanwhile, residents of drought-hit areas are being asked to use less water in households and on farmland to try and ease the situation.

